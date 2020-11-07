First rain hits California after months of hot weather

After months of hot weather that fueled immense wildfires, the first thunderstorm of the season brought rain, cooler temperatures and light snow to parts of California on Saturday.

Scattered showers were reported across Southern California. The most precipitation — two-thirds of an inch of rain — was recorded in inland mountain areas, according to National Weather Service offices in Oxnard and San Diego. Up to two inches of snow dusted the Frazier Park community along a stretch of Interstate 5 called the Grapevine.

Much of Northern California missed out on the rain. But forecasters said a second low-pressure front was expected to bring showers to hills and coastal areas south of San Francisco late Saturday.

The region hasn’t seen any substantial rain since May.

Travelers were warned that a snowstorm would hit the Sierra Nevada starting late Saturday, dumping five to 8 inches of snow through Sunday night and up to 13 inches at higher elevations, forecasters said.