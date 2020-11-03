See map of county-by-county results in California’s November elections

While California isn’t a swing state in the presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, it has several competitive congressional districts that could impact the makeup of the House of Representatives.

In addition to eight congressional races with competitive ratings according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, multiple propositions are on the ballot for Californians. Proposition 22 is notably among them, with its potential classification of app-based rideshare drivers as independent contractors drawing statewide and national attention.