It’s finally Election Day. Here’s what’s happening at Sacramento polling centers

Sacramento-area residents are expected to hit the polls today in record numbers to cast votes in a momentous presidential race, as well as have their say on a long list of hot-button state and local issues Tuesday.

Polls in local counties are open until 8 p.m. and officials warn of the potential for long lines later in the day and evening.

Election Day began early in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento, where Patricia McElroy, 56, stood first in line at 6:30 a.m., a full half-hour before the vote center opened. She was there early because, she said, as an African-Ameican woman, it’s important to voice her opinion.

“Yes, I wanted to be first,” she said from behind her mask. Some 20 voters were already lined up behind her awaiting the opening. “People are still fighting hard for equal rights. “

The year 2020 has been a divisive one in the country, she said. “My wish is, no matter who you vote for, let’s just make it a peaceful day.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nevertheless, in what has been an at-times ugly election season, officials say police and sheriff’s deputies are poised to intervene in case of disturbances. And election officials say they are prepared to tread a thin line between accommodating people who refuse to wear coronavirus masks, but taking a no-tolerance stance on electioneering or intimidating behavior at the polls.

Sacramento election spokeswoman Janna Haynes said the voting period, which has been underway for a month, has been relatively calm so far. But Sacramento officials were force to call police last week when a voter became belligerent after being told to remove his MAGA hat in the vote center, and in Yolo County, officials are investigating a possibly race-based note left on a voter’s door.

The election so far has been historic locally, in the state and nationally, with record numbers of early votes already in.

Taking advantage of a robust mail-in and drop-off ballot options, a record 52% of registered voters in Sacramento County had cast ballots that had already been processed and ready for tabulation as of Monday.

El Dorado, Placer and Yolo also report that more than half of registered voters in those counties had turned in ballots before today’s final voting day.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Plenty to decide

California isn’t a swing state in the presidential race, but ballots include some races and issues that could be game changers.

In city of Sacramento, Measure A asks residents to give the city mayor broad new powers over budget decisions, essentially elevating the job a notch above the rest of the City Council.

In Sacramento County, the board of supervisors seat held by Sue Peters is up for grabs. The winner may play a key role in deciding whether embattled county Executive Navdeep Gill stays or goes.

Proposition 15 on statewide ballots asks voters to split the property tax role so that most commercial and industrial properties can be taxed at current market value, rather than the purchase price. Proposition 21 would allow local governments to expand rent control laws.

And Proposition 22 asks whether Uber and other rideshare companies can designate their drivers as independent contractors rather than employees due benefits.

Voting basics

Voters are asked to wear a mask when at the vote center, following pandemic requirements set by the Secretary of State. Counties have made social-distancing accommodations to keep voters safe during the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic.

Anyone in line prior to 8 p.m. is allowed to vote, even after the published 8 p.m. closure time.

People who fill out their ballots can drop them off with a voter registration official at a vote center without having to stand in line, and in some cases will be able to ask a vote center worker to take their ballot from them at their car.

People who want to campaign must stand 100 feet or more from the entrance to a polling place.

The ballot drop boxes in counties will remain open as well for people to use who have filled out their ballot at home and do not want to go to a vote center. County elections officials will pick up ballots from those boxes at 8 p.m.

People who choose to can still drop their mail ballot into a U.S. Postal Service collection box, but must check the collection times listed on the outside of the box to make sure they are dropping their ballot off prior to the last collection of the day.

Voters can check the materials in the mailed ballot package or check on their county’s voter registration website to find address lists for vote centers and ballot drop boxes.

You can track your ballot’s progress through the system by signing up at the the Secretary of State page, WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

When do results come in?

Because there has been so many mail-in ballots, it will take several days for most results to be counted. Formally, the counties have several weeks to finish.

But, substantial early results will be published on county voter registration websites soon after the polls close at 8 p.m. Sacramento County officials plan to publish their first results at 8:15 p.m., and that number may account for more than half of all votes cast.

The county will update those numbers will further vote counts at 10 p.m., midnight and 2 a.m., then periodically in the days that follow.