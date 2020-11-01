Huge Chinese New Year parade in San Francisco canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Fears of a coronavirus surge have canceled plans for the 2021 Chinese New Year parade in downtown San Francisco, which normally draws hundreds of thousands of people.

“We must deal with our current conditions and recognize that plans for everyone’s safety in the future is our most important responsibility,” the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce said in a news release, KTVU reported

The annual celebration, which dates back 150 years, had been scheduled for February, KPIX reported.

Rising COVID-19 infections across the United States have medical experts worried about a winter surge in the pandemic. On Friday, the nation recorded 99,391 new cases and 1,030 deaths, National Public Radio reported.

Large gatherings are now banned in San Francisco as potential super-spreader events, KPIX reported. While some pandemic restrictions in the city have eased, a resurgence could result in new crackdowns to help curb the spread of the virus.

The Chinese Year of the Ox, representing honesty and diligence, arrives on Feb. 12, 2021, KTVU reported. It will mark the end of the Year of the Rat.

Painted statues of oxen will be displayed around San Francisco in lieu of the live Chinese New Year events, according to the station. Other displays and virtual events also are planned.

“For the first time, we will be displaying a few of our colorful and culturally decorated floats to provide the public a rare opportunity to view these beautiful creations up close,” the San Francisco Chinese Chamber of Commerce said, KPIX reported.

A parade broadcast special will air on local television Feb. 20, according to the station.

More than 46 million cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed worldwide with more than 1.1 million deaths as of Sunday, Nov. 1, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has more than 9.1 million confirmed cases with more than 230,000 deaths.

