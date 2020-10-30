Fresno Bee Logo
Driver accused of killing bicyclist in 2017 arrested overseas, California cops say

A driver suspected in a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Southern California nearly four years ago was found in Australia.

Whittier police arrested Andrea Dorothy Chan Reyes, 35, on Thursday after she was extradited from Australia, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Investigators say Reyes was driving a white Lexus sedan that struck and killed a bicyclist, 46-year-old Agustin Rodriguez Jr., on Jan. 30, 2017, according to KTLA.

Rodriguez was dragged under the car, and his body was found about two blocks away from the collision, the news station reported.

The Lexus was found in a garage in Idaho, and more evidence was recovered in Nevada, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Reyes fled the country and had been living in Hong Kong before moving to Australia, according to KTTV.

Reyes will likely be charged with felony hit-and-run and felony vehicular manslaughter, media outlets reported.

Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
