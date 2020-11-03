California gig worker measure leads in early returns

California’s Prop. 22 — a ballot measure to have gig economy drivers continue working as independent contractors rather than as employees — was leading 57% to 43% as the first votes were counted Tuesday.

Millions of votes are still to be tallied. But many in California and beyond are closely watching the result, which could lay the foundation for the future of gig workers in the state and the nation.

If the initiative passes, drivers will be independent contractors, while getting some of the benefits given to employees – including payments toward their health insurance if they drive a certain number of hours in a week.

If Proposition 22 fails, companies would likely have to consider their drivers in California as employees under the new state labor law known as Assembly Bill 5, providing them with benefits such as paid sick leave and unemployment insurance.

Companies have threatened to cut hundreds of thousands of jobs and pull out of some parts of California if that happens, although opponents have said they don’t see that as likely given the state is one of the largest markets for those corporations.

Proposition 22 represents a culmination of years of battle between some gig workers, supported by labor unions, and the tech companies.

So far, the tech companies have been on the losing end. A California Supreme Court ruling in 2018 changed the definition of independent contractors. In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 5, which codified the court’s ruling.

Numerous courts rejected the companies’ argument that their drivers should still be considered independent contractors under AB 5. Without judicial relief, the companies turned to voters to grant them exemptions from the bill.

The companies poured $200 million into supporting Proposition 22, making it the most expense initiative in the history of California. Labor unions and small contributors raised over $19 million against the measure.

Opponents were outspent 10-to-1, but had a long list of supporters, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Public surveys consistently reflected a tight race for Proposition 22. A recent UC Berkeley poll found the initiative had support from 46% of those surveyed, compared to 42% who were against the measure.

If Proposition 22 fails, Newsom indicated days before the election that he might still be open to brokering a deal between rideshare companies and the state.

“I want to position ourselves as it relates to this issue in a position where we can accommodate if there is a need and desire to see some compromise on this issue,” said Newsom, who declined to take a position on the measure.

If Proposition 22 passes, a change is unlikely absent another ballot measure. The Legislature can only amend the initiative with a 7/8th vote.

Companies such as Uber and Lyft could see the measure as a template they can use across the nation.

“I do think that we’re going to use this as an outline for a dialogue that we have on a local basis,” Uber CEO Dara Khorsowshahi told the Financial Times.