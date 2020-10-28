How big is Biden’s California lead? + Newsom’s pumpkins + Becerra fights student visa changes

Former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accepts the Democratic Party nomination for US president during the last day of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware on Aug. 20, 2020. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images/TNS) TNS

Good morning! The U.S. Postal Service is recommending you return your mail ballot a week before Nov. 3, so if you haven’t done it yet, now is the time!

FIRST UP: Democrat Joe Biden has always been expected to win California in the presidential election, but the latest poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies shows that his victory margin may set a new record. The latest poll completed last week finds Biden leading incumbent Republican Donald Trump by 36 percentage points (65% to 29%).

If Biden’s 36-point lead is borne out in the election, it would be the largest victory margin in a California presidential election since 1920 when Republican Warren Harding defeated Democrat James Cox by 42 percentage points. A Biden win of this size would be the largest Democratic victory in California history. Hillary Clinton won the state by 30 points in 2016, and Barack Obama won with 23 percentage points in 2012.

The study also found solid support for Biden from Latinos (72%) and Asian Americans (71%), with support among white Californians lower (61%), although still strong relative to white voters in other states.

The main demographics backing Trump in California are fellow Republicans, conservatives, and white evangelical Christians, according to the poll.

AS NEWSOM’S PUMPKINS GROW STALE, SO DOES CALIFORNIA’S COVID-19 PROGRESS

Via Sophia Bollag...

Halloween is still a week away, but Gavin Newsom’s pumpkins have already rotted.

“I’ve got four young kids that are running around in their costumes, have been seems like two or three months,” the Democratic governor said during his Tuesday press conference. “We all know the drill, any parents out there, how eager our kids are to buy pumpkins a month and a half out. I’d only advise people, if you do that, don’t carve them, as now they have to be cleaned up.”

Newsom took the opportunity to remind Californians that Halloween will be haunted this year by the specter of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His administration released Halloween guidelines earlier this month discouraging parties and trick or treating because of the potential for people to spread the disease at those events.

His warning comes as California is seeing a slight uptick in coronavirus numbers. A data glitch discovered last week in Los Angeles County contributed to some case data increases in recent days, but hospitalization rates also increased slightly Tuesday, indicating that the state’s numbers are starting to climb after weeks of improvement.

Also on Tuesday, Newsom announced a new task force that will guide the state’s mass immunization strategy once a vaccine is developed. He asaid that additional safety reviews conducted by a separate vaccine safety work group won’t delay a vaccine from reaching California.

Newsom announced the safety work group last week, and on Tuesday announced that Washington, Oregon and Nevada are joining, too, and bringing some of their own experts.

BECERRA PUSHES BACK ON LIMITS TO STUDENT VISAS





Via Kim Bojórquez...

A coalition of U.S. attorneys general, including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, sent a letter to the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security opposing the Trump Administration’s proposal to impose duration limits for international students, exchange visitors and foreign journalists.

“In California, we’re proud to welcome journalists and students from around the world,” Becerra said in a statement. “Nobody benefits when the president sticks his head in the sand and tries to ignore our neighbors. That’s why we’re calling on the federal government to withdraw this latest flawed proposal.”

The Department of Homeland Security’s proposal, made in September, would mean visas would expire on a fixed expiration date rather than expiring at the completion of the visa-holder’s activity.

The fixed period of stay would, “encourage program compliance, reduce fraud and enhance national security,” according to a statement from DHS.

Becerra worries the restrictions would discourage international students from attending school in the U.S.

Under the proposal, journalists with an I nonimmigrant visa would be able to stay in the U.S. for no more than 240 days. Students or exchange visitors with F or J nonimmigrant visas would be admitted into the U.S. for no more than four years.

‘ALEXA, WHERE CAN I VOTE?’

Voters can now use their Amazon smart devices to gain access to information about California elections, the Secretary of State’s Office announced Tuesday. The office has partnered with Amazon Web Services and VoiceXP on an Amazon Alexa skill application that provides any user with an Alexa-enabled device access to California elections information.

To use the California Elections application, a user must tell any Alexa device: “Alexa, enable the California Elections skill.” Then users can simply ask any Alexa-enabled device a question about California elections. For example:

“Alexa, ask California Elections… where is my polling place?”

“Alexa, ask California Elections… what time do the polls close?”

“Alexa, ask California Elections… what are the election results?”

For those of you without Alexa, the answers to all of your voting questions can still be found on the Secretary of State’s website. Want to find more information about the candidates and issues? Check out our Voter Guide.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“This Halloween, ghost on parties.”

- Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday unveiled the state’s latest PSA to discourage people from further spreading the coronavirus this holiday weekend. Here’s a recap of the state’s other Halloween guidance.

