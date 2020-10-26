Fresno Bee Logo
3.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Napa County, USGS reports

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook Napa County in Northern California on Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 4-mile deep quake hit near Angwin at 6:38 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. A few dozen people from as far away as Oakland and Mountain View reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries. In 2014, a 6.0-magnitude quake caused serious damage in Napa County.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

