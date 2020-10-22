Wanted: ‘Nonney and Pa’s’ birthday boy. Sunnyvale police have a gift for you

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sunnyvale police have put out an all-points bulletin for a birthday boy whose “Nonney and Pa” sent him a gift in the mail.

Sunnyvale’s Department of Public Safety has the birthday card with a brand new $20 bill inside along with a bunch of other mail recently recovered from mail thieves, the department posted Wednesday on its Facebook page.

“Did your kid recently have a birthday and does your kid call their grandparents ‘Nonney and Pa?’” the Facebook post read.

With no envelope and no address, it’s a mystery for now.

San Francisco television station KPIX picked up the story, but the hunt continues.

Sunnyvale cops wouldn’t have the haul at all, they said, if it weren’t for a sharp-eyed resident who called in a report of a suspicious vehicle. Police soon were on the scene, the post read, and officers made two arrests.

One of the suspected thieves had an outstanding felony warrant; both were on probation.

But there’s still the matter of the card.

“We can’t wait to reunite this $20 with its rightful owner. If this sounds like your kid please inbox us,” the Sunnyvale police post continues. “Unfortunately there was no envelope, that’s why we have no address. We do know the name of the rightful owner, though, you’ll just need to confirm it for us and maybe we can even have Nonney and Pa on the phone for the reunion,” police said.

Sunnyvale police made one last appeal Wednesday: “Work your magic social media!”

