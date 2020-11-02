You can track your ballot in California. Here’s how.

In the final days before the election, state officials are reminding Californians that they can track their ballots through each step of the return process.

For the November election, the Secretary of State’s office has made ballot tracking available to voters in all 58 counties through a “Where’s My Ballot?” tracking tool. Previously, the technology was available in only 25 counties.

Any voter can go to WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov and sign up to receive email, text or phone call updates about their ballot, as well as updates and announcements from their county elections officials.

Voters who sign up for “Where’s My Ballot?” will receive automatic updates when their ballot is mailed out to them, when it is received by elections officials, when it has been counted, and will be notified if there are any issues with their ballot.

While ballots must be postmarked or returned by Nov. 3, state law gives them 17 extra days to arrive at county elections offices. Ballot tracking enables voters to track the status of their vote.

All registered California voters received mail ballots this year. Although the final day to register to vote online in California was Oct. 19, same-day registration is available at physical polling locations through Nov. 3.

It’s too late to return your ballot by mail, however, if you want to be on the safe side. Voters can return their mail ballots through ballot drop boxes, or at vote centers in their counties.