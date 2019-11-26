UC Davis police officials warn of scam promising employment opportunity to students

UC Davis Chief of Police Joe Farrow issued a statement detailing a recent scam that has pilfered the pockets of several students. Police say students are contacted by email with the promise of employment.

Several students at University of California, Davis, have become victims of an email scam luring them with the promise of a fictitious job, according to the UC Davis Police Department.

Police Chief Joe Farrow detailed the scam in a message to the campus community Tuesday, saying the incident was reported by two students in as many days. Farrow said students were contacted via email about being hired for false employment opportunities, for which they are being sent advanced payment.

According to police, before the checks arrive, students are told that, due to an error, the check was issued at double the intended pay rate. Police say students are then instructed to deposit the checks into their accounts, but to wire the extra money to an account provided by the scammers.

Farrow said students were informed by their bank days later that the check had not cleared and will be returned, leaving students out of the money they wired.

“I can see how our community is becoming affected by this,” Farrow said. “When students are actively looking for jobs and put their name out onto the web with their credentials, it is logical to get excited over an offer like such. Emotions are high when offered large sums of money, and it is easy to jump to conclusions to accept the offer.”

Farrow said any students suspecting that they have been the victim or target of any schemes to contact the police, a residential advisor or the Internship and Career Center for advice.