Jeff Bridges just sold this Montecito home to Oprah for $6.85 million. Check it out

Jeff Bridges has sold his Montecito home to a famous neighbor for $6.85 million.

Oprah Winfrey bought Bridges’ 3,517-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath Spanish Revival-style home. It was originally built in 1919 by architect James Osborn Craig on four acres of gardens.

Bridges and his wife Susan Gestonbeen have been downsizing with the sale of their 20-acre, Tuscan-style vineyard estate two years ago for $15.925 million and now the smaller Montecito home, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. They sold some land parcels in Malibu this year, too.

While the home has undergone restorations and updates, it still has its original windows, doors, hardwood floors and five fireplaces, TopTenRealEstateDeals reported. Opening into a large family room, the kitchen boasts new cabinetry and quartz countertops. The adjacent family room features high ceilings, large windows and French doors. Every room opens to lush gardens. The master suite features an open-beamed ceiling, large bay window, French doors and fireplace.

The property has a one-bedroom guest house, a barn and carriage house with an office and workshop, a pool house and a five-stall horse barn.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey now owns three homes in the Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara CA, including “The Promised Land,” as she named her 40-acre main estate. The Promised Land is worth about $90 million. She purchased the Bridges home after waiting for the price to be reduced from the original $7.495 million, TopTenRealEstateDeals reported.

Oprah also owns homes in Maui, Hawaii, Orcas Island, Washington and a ski chalet in Telluride, Colorado.

Sally Hanseth of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Montecito, handled the sale for both seller and buyer.