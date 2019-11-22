Watch: Tesla unveils ‘cybertruck’ to great fanfare but ‘armor glass’ demonstration fails

Tesla rolled out its electric version of a heavy pickup truck Thursday in Los Angeles before a wall of lasers and flame.

The event was not only loud. It was not without suprises.

The “cybertruck” will be in production in 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said.

The stainless steel truck doors were pummeled with a sledgehammer but did not make a dent during the demonstration. The demo of the “armor glass” windows didn’t go so smoothly.

In the video above, metal balls are hurled at the car, cracking two windows. But they did not shatter completely.

“Well, maybe that was a little too hard,” Musk says in the video, laughing.

The truck is priced at $39,000.