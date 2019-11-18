No charges for men held in deadly Halloween shooting

Prosecutors say they won’t file criminal charges against five men arrested on suspicion of shooting up a San Francisco Bay Area Halloween party, killing five people.

The Contra Costa County district attorney’s office announced Monday that it won’t immediately charge the men.

Four men were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder. The party promoter was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

They could be released from custody Monday night unless they have warrants.

The DA’s office didn’t specify its reasoning but spokesman Scott Alonso says the office couldn’t meet the standard for filing charges by Monday’s deadline. However, charges can be filed later.

Alonso says prosecutors will consider any new evidence it receives.

Authorities say rival gang members were at the party at an Airbnb rental home in Orinda.