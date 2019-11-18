Kaiser Permanente’s new medical school to be named after late CEO Bernard Tyson

Kaiser Permanente announced Monday that it will be naming its new medical school after late CEO Bernard J. Tyson.

The announcement was made by Dr. Holly J. Humphrey, the chair of the school’s board of directors, at Tyson’s memorial service in Oakland. Tyson was 60 when he unexpectedly died Nov 10.

“One of the great privileges of my life was to meet Bernard Tyson,” Humphrey said. “I learned pretty quickly that Bernard Tyson is a man with many dreams. And over the past week, as we have dealt with our broken hearts and our profound grief, I have often thought about Bernard’s dreams.”

Humphrey said the board of directors met last week and agreed to honor Tyson by naming the Pasadena school after him. It will be known as the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine.

The school is scheduled to open in summer 2020 and will waive tuition for the first five years of classes.

Tyson had been the CEO of Kaiser Permanente since 2013 and had worked at the company for more than 30 years.