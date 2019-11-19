Two owners in 110 years: This SF Presidio Terrace mansion awaits third at $10M price tag

A historic mansion in prestigious Presidio Terrace has been elegantly modernized and is now on the market for nearly $10 million.

The six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath, 6,000-square-foot home at 32 Presidio Terrace has stood in the exclusive San Francisco cul-de-sac since 1910.

The home has traded hands only once since it was built, according to a representative of Compass, the real estate firm that holds the listing. The current owners bought the home in 1983.

Dennis Otto is the listing agent.

“With a total of six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths, graciously proportioned rooms over six thousand square feet, 32 Presidio Terrace offers a once-in-a-generation chance to live in this singularly desirable location,” the Compass listing states.

The home has retained its stately turn-of-the-century architecture while being brought into the 21st century. A gracious, sheltered front porch welcomes guests. As they enter the foyer, “the scale and classic design of the home are clear,” according to the Compass listing.

Light floods into the the living room through over-sized windows. The dining room and butler’s pantry are ideal for entertaining. The eat-in kitchen has extensive work space and storage. Dual offices, a guest room, and a full bath sit behind the kitchen.

Upstairs, the master bedroom, with a walk-in closet and dressing area, has an en-suite bath with a separate shower and soaking tub. For growing families, an adjacent bedroom could be a nursery, or be used as a secluded sitting room.

This family floor includes a large billiard room, with built-in seating, as well as a library.