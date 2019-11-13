Maya Angelou, Tony Hawk and RuPaul among Newsom’s inductees to California Hall of Fame

RuPaul is among the latest inductees into the California Hall of Fame. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP

Poet Maya Angelou, skateboarder Tony Hawk and drag performer RuPaul Charles are among the latest inductees into the California Hall of Fame.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday the 10 members of the newest class of state hall of famers.

Joining Angelou, Hawk and Charles in recognition are Olympic athlete Brandi Chastain, astrophysicist France A. Córdova, author Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston, civil rights leader Rev. James M. Lawson, Jr., actor George Lopez, chef Wolfgang Puck and winemaker Helen M. Turley.

“Jennifer (Siebel Newsom) and I are pleased to induct this class of extraordinary Californians into the Hall of Fame,” Newsom said in prepared remarks. “These inductees embody California’s innovative spirit and they inspire us with all they’ve accomplished throughout their careers and lives.”

The California Hall of Fame was established in 2006, and includes such notable figures as Amelia Earhart, César Chávez, Jackie Robinson, Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel and Harvey Milk.

“As a native of this great state, being inducted into the California Hall of Fame is especially heartfelt because it comes from where my dreams were born, it comes from home,” RuPaul Charles said in prepared remarks.

Newsom will host an induction ceremony at the California Museum at 7 p.m., Dec. 10, with living inductees family members of posthumous inductees present. The public is invited to watch the “red carpet arrivals” from a viewing area on 10th Street, between P and O Streets, beginning at 4 p.m.