Body found on the beach in Pismo

The body of an unidentified man was found on the beach at Pismo State Beach on Tuesday about 3:30 p.m., according to the city’s police chief.

Police chief Jake Miller told The Tribune by email the body was reported by someone walking on the beach.

The age of the man, a white adult, is also unknown at this time, according to police.

“Once the body was recovered, we moved the decedent up to a parking lot where we met with the SLO County Coroner’s Office personnel,” Miller said. “At this time no ID has been made.”

The department sent out a press release Tuesday saying “the deceased person had signs of trauma to his head; however, (the incident) does not appear to be of a criminal nature.”

The man’s body was found south of the pier near the Addie Street parking lot, police said.

Fingerprints, skeletal and DNA information could all potentially be used by the coroner to investigate the identify of the man, Sgt. Anthony Hernandez said.

A 28-year-old Costa Mesa man, Jacob Potter, was reported “voluntarily” missing in Pismo Beach on Nov. 4. That investigation is still pending as well, Hernandez said.

It’s unclear if the body is Potter.

“Jacob Potter’s last known location was in the Pismo Beach area where he left his vehicle and cellular telephone at a local motel,” the department stated last week.

Potter was described in the release as a white male adult, 28 years old, 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with reddish brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray Technics T-shirt, jeans, and light purple Vans shoes.