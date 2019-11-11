Ranch Fire in Tehama County nearing full containment; now at 85 percent

The Ranch Fire burning in Tehama County is slowly nearing full containment, according to Cal Fire officials.

The wildfire was listed at 2,534 acres and 85 percent containment, up from 80 percent over the weekend, according to a Monday evening news release.

Four people have been injured since the blaze started on Nov. 3, but no fatalities or structure damage has been reported. More than 620 personnel across 23 crews are responding to the fire.

“Firefighters continue to hold existing containment lines, mop up and patrol,” officials said in the release. “As of today, incident updates will be once daily, in the mornings, until full containment is reached.”

