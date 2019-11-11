Mysterious ‘high velocity’ projectiles pepper cars in California. What’s going on?

Authorities on California’s Central Coast are working to get to the bottom of a bizarre mystery.

Since February, the California Highway Patrol has documented 38 cases of projectiles hitting cars in the Prunedale area, north of Salinas, KION reported.

“On Oct. 30 alone, we had seven documented cases in an 18-minute time period,” CHP Commander Kyle Foster said during a Friday press conference, KSBW reported.

Since the incidents began, four adults and one child have been injured by broken glass, according to the television station.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Foster said the “high-velocity” projectiles are about the size of marbles, but didn’t add further details about them due to the investigation, the Salinas Californian reported. The projectiles did not appear to come from a gun.

“The boldness of the people responsible has significantly increased,” Foster said, according to KSBW. The projectiles appear to be aimed at the driver’s side window, KION reported.

Most of the attacks happen on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays between 7and 11 p.m. in the area of Highway 101 and Highway 156, the Salinas Californian reported.

Fort Hunter Liggett, an Army base in southern Monterey County, posted about the incidents on their Facebook page, asking people not to drive on Highway 101 during the times when the incidents tend to happen.

“It appears their accuracy is improving,” Foster said, according to KION.

The CHP asks anyone with information about the incidents to call the Monterey office at 831-770-8000.