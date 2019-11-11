SLO County Sheriff’s Office searching for at-risk missing man

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an at-risk missing man, the department said early Monday morning.

Jeremiah Alexander Starr, 25, was reported missing by his family on Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said. Starr, who has lived in Paso Robles, last spoke to his family on Nov. 7, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Starr is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 210 pounds, the Sheriff’s Office said. He is reportedly driving a recently purchased red Ford F-250 truck with an Arizona license plate of FB27L3, authorities said.

The CHP has issued a Silver Alert for Starr in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Kern, Kings and Monterey counties.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about Starr to call them at 805-781-4550.