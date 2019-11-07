Norovirus outbreak in California state prison sickens 70

About 70 inmates at a California state prison in Chino have received treatment for a virus that causes diarrhea, vomiting and nausea, according to California Correctional Health Care Services.

Several inmates at the California Institute for Men in Chino reported gastrointestinal symptoms at the end of October, CCHCS spokeswoman Elizabeth Gransee said in an email.

Testing confirmed norovirus, which the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is a common cause of foodborne diarrhea and vomiting.

Some inmates have completed treatment, while others are still receiving treatment, Gransee said.

The prison disinfected some areas and quarantined inmates showing signs of infection, she said.

She did not say whether staff members were sickened.

