CHP monitoring man possibly armed with knife on east lawn of California state Capitol

This is a developing story. Check back at sacbee.com for updates.

California Highway Patrol officers are in contact with a potentially suicidal person Thursday afternoon on the east lawn of the state Capitol, authorities said.

Dispatchers received a call at about 11:39 a.m. reporting that a person wearing a suit wanted to hurt himself and was possibly armed, according to CHP Capitol Protection Services Sgt. Nick Matulonis.

The original call-taker did not report seeing a knife firsthand, but mentioned the man “could be armed with a knife,” Matulonis said. Officers are “treating it like he does have a knife,” Matulonis said.

“So far we have not seen a knife on him, but the person that’s speaking with him — that member of the crisis negotiation team — they may or may not have seen a knife,” Matulonis said. “We don’t have any contact with him. We’d rather him continue talking to the subject vs. giving us updates. ... At this time, we are treating it like he does have a knife, though.”

As of 2 p.m., two crisis negotiators appeared to be talking with the man in the suit.

“Our goal is to resolve this in the safest way possible,” Matulonis said.

A witness in the Capitol who was not authorized to speak on the situation said a man in a brown jacket appeared to be standing with a knife. Another person in a white dress shirt was sitting on a bench.

As of 1:40 p.m., two men were sitting on a bench surrounded by about a dozen CHP officers, but guns were not drawn. One of the men is a “suicidal subject,” according to CHP Capt. Doug Lyons. The man wants to talk to the media and end his life, he said. Negotiators are talking to him now, Lyons said.

Capt. Sven Miller, a spokesman at CHP’s headquarters, called the incident a “dynamic situation” but deferred further comment to CHP personnel at the Capitol.

The witness said the CHP did not issue an evacuation or stand-in-place order, which are common protocols for members of the Legislature in emergency situations.

The Capitol is Sacramento’s most visited tourist attraction with almost 2 million visiting the building and its grounds each year. More than 1,000 permitted events are held on the Capitol grounds each year, according to the CHP.