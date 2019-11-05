First case of snake fungal disease found in California. Here’s what to look for

California Department of Fish & Wildlife

The state’s first case of snake fungal disease was detected in a California kingsnake found in Amador County, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday.

The snake was found by a member of the public along a road in Plymouth, and appeared “emaciated and suffering from severe skin disease,” the department said in a news release.

The snake was taken to Tri County Wildlife Care in Sutter Creek for rehabilitation but because of its “poor prognosis” the snake was “humanely euthanized.” A postmortem analysis revealed the snake was infected with the fungus that causes snake fungal disease.

The fungus appeared again this week on the skin of a deceased Florida watersnake that was found in Folsom, according to the news release, “suggest the original case was not isolated.”

Snake fungal disease is a “newly emerging” disease in snakes and visible signs include scabs, skin ulcers, crusted scales, cloudy eyes and swollen or disfigured face, the department said. They also often appear emaciated.

The fungus that causes the disease lives in soil and is transmitted through skin abrasions or direct contact with other infected snakes. It can also be passed from mother to offspring at birth in some snake species.

Snake fungal disease has been detected in 30 snake species in the United States and Europe and is most common in eastern states and the Midwest.

“This detection in California is the furthest west the disease has been confirmed,” the department said. “There is no evidence that (snake fungal disease) is transmittable from snakes to humans.”

State wildlife officials asks members of the public to help by reporting sightings of snakes with skin sores or unusual behavior.