Sonora siblings arrested with hundreds of dollars worth of stolen baby formula

Christina Marie Andre, left, and Joseph Edward Zumwalt

A sibling duo was arrested in Sonora on Monday night when they were allegedly found to be in possession of hundreds of dollars’ worth of stolen baby formula that they planned to sell in the Central Valley.

Sonora Police officers responded to the Save Mart supermarket on Stockton Road for a report of a theft in progress at about 7 p.m., according to the department.

On scene officers detained Christina Marie Andre, 26, and her brother Joseph Edward Zumwalt, 29, who they say stole more than $200 worth of formula from the store. Inside their Chevrolet Malibu officers found more cans of formula, also valued at about $200, believed to have been stolen from a grocery store in Oakdale.

According to police, the siblings intended to sell the stolen formula in the Central Valley.

Zumwalt was found to have a felony warrant out of Santa Cruz for larceny and several misdemeanor warrants out of Tuolumne and Stanislaus counties for drug and theft-related charges.

Andre and Zumwalt were also in possession of hypodermic needles, according to the department.

They were booked in the Tuolumne County Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.