Two men suspected of separate murders sought after escaping from Monterey County Jail

Jonathan Salazar, left, and Santos Samuel Fonseca escaped from Monterey County Jail.

A statewide manhunt is on for two accused Central Coast killers who broke out of Monterey County Jail early Sunday amid questions over how the men were able to escape from custody.

Santos Samuel Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar are on the run from the Monterey County Adult Detention Facility in Salinas sometime before head count early Sunday.

Fonseca, 21, is 5 feet 7 inches and 150 pounds. Salazar, 20, is 5 feet 7 inches and 170 pounds. Both have black hair, brown eyes and facial hair. Salazar has the letter P tattooed on his face.

“At our morning inmate count, one of our deputies discovered two of the inmates that should’ve been present weren’t in the dorms and were gone,” Monterey County Undersheriff John Mineau told Salinas television station KSBW-TV on Sunday.

Gone. Outside the jail were county-issued inmates’ clothes, shucked off by the fleeing pair, KSBW reported.

Both men, alleged foot soldiers for Salinas Valley gangs, are presumed extremely dangerous. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to their capture.

“We’re still trying to figure out how they ended up outside,” Mineau said.

Sheriff’s officials have launched an investigation into how they escaped, but are not sharing details.

Fonseca and Salazar are each facing trial in Monterey Superior Court for separate, unrelated slayings, KSBW reported.

Fonseca is accused of killing two men over three days in Salinas in June 2018, according to KSBW reports. The first was shot as he sat in his car talking to his wife; the second was gunned down in a Salinas park.

Fonseca’s girlfriend, Alekzander Romayor, was also arrested in the June 2018 park slaying. She has since pleaded no contest in the park slaying and is serving 15 years to life in state prison, according to KSBW.

Salazar was arrested in the October 2017 shooting death of a Salinas man and the wounding of the man’s wife while the couple drove in a Salinas neighborhood.

Sheriff’s officials are pleading with the public to help find the men.

Anyone with information can call Monterey County Sheriff’s Office at (831) 755-3722 or the anonymous We Tip line at (888) 833-4847.

“Our focus, and resources, are dedicated to locating and returning Fonseca and Salazar to custody,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement posted to the office’s Facebook page.

A news conference set for Monday in Salinas could shed light on how far sheriff’s investigators have come, but for now Fonseca and Salazar are in the wind.