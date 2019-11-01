California
Reno-area hotels offer discounts to displaced Californians
Some Reno hotels are offering discounted room rates to people displaced by the California wildfires.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports that the discounted rates go as low as $25 a night and will be offered until Nov. 30.
CEO Phil DeLone of the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority said many Reno-area residents know people affected by the California wildfires and blackouts and the discounted room rates are a way to help displaced people "to find a safe place that's accessible and close to home."
According to the Gazette Journal, discounted rooms will be offered on a space-available basis and other terms may apply.
