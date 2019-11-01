Over 350 buildings destroyed, Kincade Fire now 68 percent contained, Cal Fire says

With winds remaining calm and cooperative, firefighters are continuing to get a handle on the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, now reported by Cal Fire as 68 percent contained.

The nearly 5,000 personnel still assigned to the wildfire made “good headway” Thursday and overnight, and are continuing to establish control lines, Cal Fire said in a 7 a.m. Friday update.

Since sparking late Oct. 23 in the hills east of Geyserville, the Kincade Fire has burned an area of 77,758 acres, or 121 square miles, and destroyed 352 structures – 167 of them homes. At least 33 homes have also been damaged, according to Cal Fire.

After the wind-swept blaze threatened about 80,000 residences during the weekend and earlier this week, only about 1,500 homes remain at risk as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire.

As of Thursday, fewer than 6,000 residents were still under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. At the wildfire’s most dangerous point, about 180,000 residents were evacuated, according to the sheriff.

Most of the remaining evacuation orders are in the immediate area of Highway 128, south of Cloverdale and east of Windsor.

Cal Fire says four of its personnel have been injured battling the Kincade Fire. One firefighter sustained serious injuries over the weekend and was transported to UC Davis Medical Center’s burn unit. Cal Fire officials have not identified him, but said during a news conference this week that he was “stable” and being visited by family at the hospital.

No fatalities and no civilian injuries have been reported.