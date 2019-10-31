Inmate shot, killed by guard at California State Prison, Sacramento, authorities say

An inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento, near Folsom was shot and killed by a guard Wednesday evening during an attack on another inmate, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Two inmates had allegedly initiated a “stabbing attack” on a third inmate inside one of the prison’s housing units during dayroom activities around 7:35 p.m., the CDCR said in a news release.

A CDCR correctional officer discharged a single shot from his state-issued rifle, striking one of the two alleged assailants, according to the news release.

The inmate succumbed to the gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the prison by responding emergency personnel at 8:02 p.m., the news release said.

The victim in the stabbing was transported to an outside hospital for treatment, the CDCR says. His condition was not known.

The CDCR says it has sent its Deadly Force Investigations Team to the prison to investigate the incident, and the prison’s administrators are also investigating. The state Office of the Inspector General was also notified.

No prison staff were reported injured, according to the CDCR news release.

The name of the deceased inmate has not been released by the CDCR or the Sacramento County coroner’s office pending notification of family. Names of other involved inmates were not released by the CDCR.

The news release makes note that it is “against CDCR use of force policy to discharge warning shots inside a housing unit due to potential danger to staff and other inmates.”