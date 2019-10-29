Amgen Tour of California on hiatus in 2020 amid concerns over ‘business fundamentals’

After 14 years, the nation’s premier cycling race is taking a break.

AEG on Tuesday announced plans to put the 2020 Amgen Tour of California on hiatus, a “difficult decision to make” due to what the president of the race called “business fundamentals.”

Since being launched in 2006, Sacramento was a host city 11 times – from 2007 to 2011 and then between 2014 and 2019 – second only to San Jose.

“While professional cycling globally continues to grow and we are very proud of the work we have done to increase the relevance of professional cycling, particularly in the United States, it has become more challenging each year to mount the race,” said Kristin Klein, president of the race, in press release issued Tuesday. “This new reality has forced us to re-evaluate our options, and we are actively assessing every aspect of our event to determine if there is a business model that will allow us to successfully relaunch the race in 2021”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The organizers said in the release that the race over 14 years has contributed more than $3.5 billion to the state’s economy.

“On behalf of USA Cycling, I would like to thank AEG, Kristin and her team for providing an outstanding showcase for the sport in America and for our American Athletes,” said Bob Stapleton, chairman of USA Cycling, in the release. “We stand ready to help rally additional support and resources in the hopes of resuming this event in 2021.”

Thank you, fans. It’s been an amazing 14 years. “AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, today announced that they will put the Amgen Tour of California race on hiatus for the 2020 racing season.” pic.twitter.com/56qlHkzYVJ — AmgenTOC (@AmgenTOC) October 29, 2019