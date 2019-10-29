Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes near Hollister

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake rattled near Hollister early Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake happened at about 2:34 a.m. northwest of Pinnacles, the USGS reported. The quake was about 14 miles from Hollister and 12 miles from Pinnacles, according to the USGS.

Most of the people who reported feeling the quake were in the Hollister, Salinas and Monterey areas, the USGS said. No injuries or damage have been reported so far.

Less than 10 minutes later, at 2:42 a.m., a magnitude-3.2 earthquake was reported in the same area, according to the USGS. Most of the people who felt the second quake were in the Hollister area.

The earthquake occurred a day after a magnitude-3.7 quake near Los Banos rattled Central California and two weeks after a series of temblors rattled Central and Northern California.