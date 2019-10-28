Multiple victims reported in North Hollywood grocery store shooting, LA police say

Los Angeles police said there were multiple victims in a shooting on Monday morning in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley, according to local media reports.

The shooting happened at North Hollywood’s Royal Fresh Market grocery store, FOX 11 reports.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said the number of people hurt in the gunfire around 8:15 a.m. — and the severity of the victims’ injuries — is not yet known, according to KTLA.

The shooting was reported “near the intersection of Sherman Way and Coldwater Canyon Avenue,” and aerial footage showed police responding to the parking lot of the grocery store in the Valley Glen neighborhood west of North Hollywood, the TV station reported.

KABC reported that “one suspect was taken into custody, and police were still looking for a second possibly armed suspect.”

“Officers are looking for additional suspects,” Madison said around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, according to FOX 11. “It’s still fluid.”

Police said the shooting is believed to have involved an Armenian gang and a business owner the gang was extorting, with KABC reporting that a police spokesman said, “The owner noticed a group tagging the side of the building with an explicit message reportedly demanding payment ... At some point, a shootout between the owner, who was armed, and at least one gunman ensued.”

NBC Los Angeles reports that law enforcement said “the shooting might be connected to an extortion case involving people connected with the market and a large organized crime group that LAPD detectives have been working.”

“I don’t know the motivation or what happened before it,” said Capt. McNeill Gardner, according to NBC. “We had people with guns and they exchanged a lot of rounds, and I’m very fortunate that we didn’t have citizens who live in the neighborhood or motorists that weren’t struck by this. That’s what we’re glad for.”