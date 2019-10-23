Inside over-the-top southern mansion where music legend Kenny Rogers lived

The elegant Atlanta home where music legend Kenny Rogers raised his young children is now for sale, priced at $4.495 million.

Rogers spent over $3 million to redesign and decorate the Tuxedo Park home when his twin sons were 4 years old and needed plenty of space to play, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Sitting on a little over an acre, the Mediterranean-style main residence built in 1997 measures almost 7,000 square feet with meticulously landscaped grounds. The six bedrooms are ensuite, and there are two more bathrooms in the roomy house at 10 Valley Road NW.

A large motor court brings guests up to the residence that features 20-foot ceilings, a movie-game room with sit-down bar, a heated pool, gilded doorways and mirrors.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

There’s also a huge eat-in kitchen.

Rogers, known for his real estate transactions, paid $2.8 million for the home in Atlanta’s ritzy Tuxedo Park when it was listed at almost $8 million. He sold it furnished in a down market in 2011 for $3.725 million, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com

Born in 1938, Kenny Rogers, 80, found early success as a local teen star and sang “That Crazy Feeling” on Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand” at age 20. He later joined the New Christy Minstrels, and then the First Edition, before going solo with giant hits such as “The Gambler,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream.

The listing agent is Travis Reed of Harry Norman Realtors, Atlanta, Georgia.