Who was Deputy Brian Ishmael, killed in line of duty in El Dorado County?

Deputy Brian Ishmael, 37, who was killed while responding to a call in rural El Dorado County Wednesday, was remembered as a “personable” man, said Sheriff John D’Agostini in a press conference.

Ishmael was “easy to talk to” and “never had a bad day,” D’Agostini said.

Ishmael was a four-year veteran of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and had previously worked for the Placerville Police Department. Representatives of the department could not be reached Wednesday morning for comment.

Prior to his career in law enforcement, Ishmael attended Ponderosa High School and was honored in 2000 by the El Dorado Union High School District for outstanding effort and achievement in trades and industry, Sacramento Bee archives show.

Public records show he was a long-time resident of the Placerville area, where he lived with his wife and three children, and had recently purchased a Garden Valley home.

Records also show Ishmael has been married since 2013. His wife, Katie, said she did not want to comment when contacted by a Sacramento Bee reporter Wednesday.

Ishmael appeared in the 30-minute reality show, “Sheriffs: El Dorado County.” One episode, called “Punks with Guns Making Nightmares That Are Real,” shows Ishmael and other deputies “hunt down and encounter four armed men on the run who had just broken into several homes and assaulted and robbed citizens at gunpoint,” according to a listing of the episode.

Ishmael was fatally shot in the line of duty early Wednesday when responding to a call for service on Sand Ridge and Mt. Aukum Road in the town of Somerset, a rural community about 10 miles southeast of Placerville.

Two men are in custody after the shooting and the scene remains “active,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

