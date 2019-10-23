Deputy killed in El Dorado County shooting. Two in custody, authorities say

An El Dorado County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed early Wednesday morning while responding to a call in a rural community southeast of Placerville.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office in a news release identified the fallen officer as Deputy Brian Ishmael, who was fatally shot while responding to a call at Sand Ridge Drive and Mt. Aukum Road in the town of Somerset, a rural unincorporated community about 10 miles southeast of Placerville and Diamond Springs.

A “ride-along” passenger with Ishmael was also shot and injured. That person’s condition is not known, the news release said. Two men are in custody and the scene is “still active” with a large law enforcement presence, according to the release.

Ishmael was a four-year veteran with the sheriff’s office who previously served the Placerville Police Department, according to the sheriff’s statement.

Ishmael appeared in the 30-minute reality show, “Sheriffs: El Dorado County.” One episode, called “Punks with Guns Making Nightmares That Are Real,” shows Ishmael and other deputies “hunt down and encounter four armed men on the run who had just broken into several homes and assaulted and robbed citizens at gunpoint,” according to a listing of the episode.

The shooting Tuesday comes one day before the fifth anniversary of the slayings of Sacramento sheriff’s Deputy Danny Oliver and Placer sheriff’s Detective Mike Davis and sent shock waves through both of those departments Wednesday.

“There’s nothing more devastating to a department than a death inside your community,” Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones said, adding that he has reached out to El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini to offer help, including a detail to escort Ishmael’s body from the hospital to the coroner’s office.

A large procession of law enforcement and fire department vehicles was headed down Highway 50 toward the Sacramento County coroner’s office at 8 a.m.

“All the while these deputies up there just have to go out and still answer calls for service like nothing happened,” Jones added. “I’ve reached out to Sheriff D’Agostini to offer my support and help with whatever resources he might need, moral support from one sheriff to another. I’ve talked to my (communications) center sergeant and given them the green light for whatever resources they need.”

Placer Sheriff Devon Bell made the same offer, saying the shooting “is particularly sensitive for us in that (Thursday) is the fifth anniversary of the passing of Mike Davis and Danny Oliver.”

“We have people assisting them,” Bell said.

Oliver and Davis were slain in a daylong rampage on Oct. 24, 2014, by Luis Bracamontes, a Mexican citizen on a methamphetamine-fueled binge who was in the country illegally.

Bracamontes as later convicted and sentenced to death in the slayings and, ironically, had been held in the El Dorado County Jail while he faced trial in Sacramento.

Jones and Bell both said they would offer to hold any suspects in the Ishmael slaying in their own jails if asked.

“It’s hard on staff when you have somebody who’s killed one of your teammates to have them work in the jail,” Bell added.

