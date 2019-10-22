Check out tallest residence west of Chicago: $46 million S.F. penthouse for sale

Some 700 feet above the city sidewalks sits the most expensive listing in San Francisco and highest residence west of Chicago.

The sprawling, $46 million 181 Fremont grand penthouse—with 360-degree views of the Pacific Ocean, the Farallon Islands, the Golden Gate Bridge across to Marin County and from the Bay Bridge to Mount Diablo—was launched as an off-market listing on October 10, 2019, according to a representative of the property.

The four-bedroom and six-and-a-half bath condo sprawls across 6,941 square feet. The place is being offered fully furnished.

The full-floor penthouse is on the 39th floor of the cutting-edge 181 Fremont Tower building, designed by Hornberger + Worstell. The interior was designed by Mary Ta and Lars Hypko, founders of Los Angeles-based MASS Beverly, whose global clients have included Elon Musk and Jay Z, according to SFCurbed.

Highlights of the residence, besides the views, include floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the home, a grand dining room with a designer chandelier, a study, a main kitchen and a catering kitchen and wrap-around observation terrace. There’s a home gym, too.

The tower is San Francisco’s first pre-certified LEED Platinum mixed-use building. It features a state-of-the-art water recycling system that captures, treats and reuses gray water and rainwater, saving more than 1.3 million gallons of water each year, according to Arup, a firm of designers, planners, engineers, architects, consultants and technical specialists.