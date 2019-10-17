Young Roseville student may be among 4 victims in family murder, school officials say

A Roseville middle school student was likely among the family members slain in a week-long killing spree that left four dead before the man now charged in the slayings turned himself over to police.

“It is with a heavy heart I inform you, pending confirmation from authorities, we believe one of the victims in the Carmel at Woodcreek West apartment complex homicide may have been one of our treasured Silverado Middle School students,” Dry Creek Elementary School District Superintendent Brad Tooker said in a statement to district families Tuesday, a day after Hangud’s arrest. “There are no words to express the magnitude of sadness felt when a student’s life is lost.”

The district has schools in Roseville and Antelope.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the victims’ names, but the deaths loom over the tiny Dry Creek district and its Coyote Ridge elementary and Silverado middle schools. Officials there have been girding families for the worst since Shankar Hangud’s arrest Monday in Mount Shasta. Two of the slain were juveniles, Roseville police said.

Prosecutors with the Placer County District Attorney’s Office identified the dead only by their initials in a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Placer Superior Court. Dry Creek officials on Thursday said they have taken care to wait for official word.

Tooker stressed in a Thursday statement that schools officials believe the youth may be a Dry Creek student “based on the information received while working with authorities” and pending confirmation from an autopsy.

But many students attending Silverado and Coyote Ridge live at the the complex, know the student or have seen the cameras and the crime tape, district officials said. On Thursday, as has been the case since Tuesday’s news, mental health professionals and resources were available at district schools, said district spokeswoman Gina Doglione-Nielsen.

“We have a full team of mental healthcare professionals onsite to ensure all students and staff who need care are able to receive it,” Tooker said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Hangud, a 53-year-old data specialist, sits without bail in South Placer jail awaiting an Oct. 25 arraignment on murder charges.

Hangud appeared Wednesday in Placer Superior Court in Roseville, two days after he walked into a Mount Shasta police station and reportedly confessed to killings. Police found three bodies in the Roseville apartment and a fourth stowed in Hangud’s red Mazda parked outside the Mount Shasta station.