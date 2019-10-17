The Bee’s powerful photos from the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake

The a fire burns in San Francisco’s Marina District on Oct. 17, 1989 after the Loma Prieta earthquake.
Michael Williamson
Sacramento Bee file
A crushed car sits under a collapsed Marina District apartment building on Oct. 18, 1989, the day after the massive Loma Prieta earthquake struck Northern California.
Randy Pench
Sacramento Bee file
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hovers near the Bay Bridge, where a section collapsed during the Loma Prieta Earthquake on Oct. 17, 1989.
John Trotter
Sacramento Bee file
With the Golden Gate Bridge in the background, smoke boils up from a Marina District blaze on Oct. 17, 1989 after the Loma Prieta earthquake.
Michael Williamson
Rescue workers remove a body from the collapsed section of the I-880 freeway debris is Oakland on Oct. 18, 1989, the day after the maasive Loma Prieta earthquake struck Northern California.
Dick Schmidt
Sacramento Bee file
Civilians and firefighters battle a blaze next to a toppled Pacific Heights home in the aftermath of the Loma Prieta earthquake in San Francisco on Oct. 17, 1989.
Genaro Molina
Sacramento Bee file
Oakland A’s Manager Tony LaRussa leads his wife and daughter through the crowd as they exit Candlestick Park during the first game of the 1989 World Series following the Loma Prieta earthquake.
Lois Bernstein
Sacramento Bee file
A stunned woman looks out onto the field at Candlestick Park on Oct. 17, 1989 following the massive Loma Prieta earthquake that struck Northern California during the first game of the World Series matching Bay rivals the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland A’s.
Randy Pench
Sacramento Bee file
Bruce Stephen and Janice Frreiburger survived the Loma Prieta earthquake when a portion of the collapsed Bay Bridge prevented their car from falling into the San Francisco Bay on Oct. 17, 1989.
Skip Shuman
Sacramento Bee file
A CHP officer inspects the portion of the Bay Bridge that collapsed during the Loma Prieta earthquake.
Skip Shuman
Sacramento Bee file
Hollister resident Dorothy Blackie salvages drapes in the front room of her 86-year-old house, which survived the 1906 earthquake but is beyond repair after the Loma Prieta quake.
Michael Williamson
Sacramento Bee file
Rubble from the historic Odd Fellows Hall in downtown Hollister crushed a truck during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.
Michael Williamson
Sacramento Bee file
Ramsay Park in Watsonville is transformed into a tent center for 150 urban refugees after the Loma Prieta earthquake of 1989.
Michael Williamson
Sacramento Bee file
Mark Garave, who was at the Giants game when the earthquake hit, checks out the three-story Marina District apartment complex he manages on Oct. 20, 1989 in San Francisco. No one was injured in the collapse, that resulted in the 3rd floot being just about at ground level.
JOHN TROTTER
Sacramento Bee / John Trotter
Homeless earthquake victims line up outside the Ramsay Park Camp in Watsonville to collect donations from toy companies after the Loma Prieta earthquake of 1989.
Michael Williamson
Sacramento Bee file
Jo Ann Lopez, 33, sits among the rubble from collapsed buildings on the Marina District of San Francisco on Oct. 18, 1989, the day after the massive Loma Prieta earthquake struck Northern California. Lopez fears that a friend of hers might be trapped beneath the rubble.
Randy Pench
Sacramento Bee file
Surrounded by smoky haze in a scene reminiscent of a war time bombing, a fire fighter sits in his vehicle among the remains of a building on Oct. 18, 1989, the day after Marina District in San Francisco was leveled by the Loma Prieta earthquake.
Randy Pench
Sacramento Bee file