‘Sexy’ Big Sur home has an indoor-outdoor hot tub and to-die-for views. But it’ll cost you

Looking for a home that’s simultaneously serene and “sexy spa romantic?”

A Big Sur property on the market for $4.89 million pairs ocean views and a cliffside setting with spa-style features such as a tropical rain shower and indoor-outdoor hot tub.

“It captures the whole essence of Big Sur,” listing agent Mark Peterson said.

Located at 46902 Pfeiffer Ridge Road in Big Sur, the 21.25-acre property features a 2,652-square-foot main house with two bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to a listing by Peterson, Dana Bambace and Kofi Nartey of Compass Real Estate in Carmel-By-The-Sea.

In addition to an office/studio and a garden shed, there’s a detached two-car garage with titanium doors — designed to “endure the elements,” Peterson said.

Built in 1998, the home is one of many in Monterey County designed by G.K. “Mickey” Muennig, the architect behind Big Sur’s Post Ranch Inn. Architectural Digest magazine praised that resort as “a masterpiece in California rustic chic.”

This Big Sur home is on the real estate market for $4.9 million. Ron Bird Courtesy of Compass

Like Post Ranch Inn, the Pfeiffer Ridge Road home celebrates “the remarkable landscape and pure rawness of the Big Sur coast,” the Compass.com listing says, exemplifying organic architecture.

“The house blends into the hillside by harmonizing indigenous redwood beams, massive sculpted concrete, steel, elliptical shapes, and floor-to-ceiling glass statements that let the outside in,” the listing says.

The result is “classic organic but sexy spa romantic,” Peterson said.

Special features include a private sundeck and a fenced garden with apple, citrus and pomegranate trees.

An inside-outside hot tub is among the special features of this Big Sur home, on the real estate market for $4.9 million. Ron Bird Courtesy of Compass

But the biggest draw might be the water elements. Would-be buyers can enjoy a rain shower in the master bathroom surrounded by tropical plants, or soak in a rock-ringed hot tub that’s separated from the outdoors by a folding glass partition.

“The whole area is lush with landscaping,” Peterson said, adding to an atmosphere full of “tranquility and peace and serenity.”

Another plus: The home is perched above Pfeiffer Beach, which supposedly stood in for Hawaii in the famous love scene from the film “From Here to Eternity”

“It’s a really awesome beach,” Peterson said. “There are a couple rocky outcroppings that are just breathtaking.”