Sheriff: Man shot after firing 50-caliber gun at Mendocino County deputies in Ukiah

A man was shot after firing a gun at Mendocino County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday in Ukiah, according to Sheriff-Coroner Thomas Allman.

Deputies received a call at 12:54 p.m. from a passing motorist of an individual who was acting drunk or disoriented and located the man near a blue van on the 7200 block of Uva Drive that was parked at an angle facing oncoming traffic, Allman said. Deputies contacted the man, identified as being 26 years old who was reported missing from the Los Angeles area.

The man began yelling and a fight ensued between he and three deputies, according to Allman, adding the deputies deployed a taser gun, to no affect.

The man, who was not identified, pulled away from officers and then entered the van, where he fired one shot from a .50-caliber, semi-automatic Desert Eagle handgun, according to Allman. Deputies opened fire and the man was struck at least twice. He was airlifted to a hospital in another county, and his injuries were reported as non-life-threatening, Allman said, adding one officer sustained minor scrapes and was treated by firefighters on the scene.

Allman said the officers were placed on paid administrative lead in accordance with department regulations and were giving statements. The deputies’ experience ranges from 10 months to 13 years with the County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Allman, the Sheriff’s Office does not use bodycams but employs dashcams, which he believed captured the incident. Allman said he didn’t know if the camera footage had been reviewed.

“The Sheriff’s Office has an obligation to push this video out as soon as possible, and we intend to do so,” Allman said. “We’ve been in touch with some experts on this to get this information out as quick as legally possible without having any kind of impact on the investigation.”

Following the shooting, deputies searched the vehicle and located a significant package containing a powdered white substance, which was sent to the Department of Justice for testing, according to Allman.