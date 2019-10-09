PG&E employee shot at ahead of utility’s massive Northern California power shutoff

SHARE COPY LINK

Ahead of Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s unprecedented decision to cut power at least 500,000 customers and possibly more, one of its workers was shot at while driving on Interstate 5 in Colusa County on Tuesday evening.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the PG&E employee was shot at, but did not immediately have further information.

As many as 2 million people could be plunged into darkness before the end of Wednesday in a move PG&E said was necessary to prevent deadly wildfires in Northern California amid windy conditions. The utility was responsible for last year’s deadly Camp Fire after its power lines sparked the state’s worst wildfire which killed 85 people and destroyed thousands of homes in Butte County.

“The safety of our customers and employees is PG&E’s primary responsibility. We know that turning off the power for safety is not popular with some, but it is needed for public safety,” PG&E spokeswoman Brandi Merlo said in a statement emailed to The Sacramento Bee. “Our employees are working hard to ensure that our system operates safely and that power will be restored quickly after the weather passes. We remind our customers that our employees are your neighbors and they are out in our service area doing their jobs.”

