Herald man shot and killed by Sacramento sheriff’s deputy was carrying airsoft gun

The man killed by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputy Sunday in Herald was carrying an airsoft gun and not a handgun, according to a release by the Sheriff’s Office.

The unnamed 55-year-old man from Herald was observed by a deputy sleeping in a ditch in the 13600 block of Bennett Road around 2:30 p.m. after responding to a call. The caller reported that the man may have been on drugs.

The man then woke up and began talking with the deputy, who noticed a handgun in the man’s waistband. The gun was later determined to be a “glock style airsoft gun,” according to the release.

After seeing the man reach for his waistband, the deputy shot the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy involved is a 19-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and has been placed on paid administrative leave while an investigation is conducted. The investigation will be done by the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and Professional Standards Division, with an independent review done by the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office.