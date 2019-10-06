Firefighters responding to grass fire burning near Interstate 80, American Canyon

SHARE COPY LINK

Firefighters are in a “full response” after a grass fire sparked Sunday afternoon just west of Interstate 80 along the county line between Napa and Solano counties.

The American Fire, along American Canyon Road about 1½ miles east of American Canyon, is 20 to 30 acres and is being pushed at a moderate rate of spread by gusty winds back toward Highway 29 and away from the interstate, according to Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit spokesman, Capt. Cody Parks.

Imagery from Northern California’s network of wildfire cameras shows the fire moving up a hill in the area. The Napa County Sheriff’s Department urged motorists to avoid the area.

A report from San Francisco TV station KPIX said that a structure atop the hill “appears to be threatened or already burned.”

Parks said a “full response of fire crews” is responding to the blaze, which started around 3 p.m. Crews from Cal Fire, Solano County and Napa County are on the scene.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but the area was under a red flag warning for most of Sunday. It was canceled by the National Weather Service around noon for most of Northern California, including Napa and Solano counties.

The advisory and forecasts of fire-prone conditions prompted PG&E to cut power to 10,000 customers in Butte County and elsewhere Saturday night. Power was being restored by the utility as lines were inspected. The Napa area was also at elevated risk for a shutoff Saturday evening, but the utility ultimately kept electricity on in the area.