California to appeal in effort to let voters see Trump’s tax returns

California will appeal a federal court’s decision to halt a California law forcing President Donald Trump to release his last five years of tax returns in order to get on the state’s 2020 primary ballot.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced on Tuesday evening that California intends to continue its legal fight with the Trump campaign.

“California will appeal this ruling and we will continue to make our thorough, thoughtful argument for stronger financial disclosure requirements for presidential and gubernatorial candidates,” Padilla said in a statement. “Our elected leaders have a legal and moral obligation to be transparent with voters about potential conflicts of interest. This law is fundamental to preserving and protecting American democracy.”

U.S. District Judge Morrison England said at a hearing last month he would rule in favor of the preliminary injunction request from the Trump campaign and other Republican groups. He released his decision in writing on Tuesday, saying that California’s law targeting Trump’s tax returns “likely violate the Constitution and the laws of the United States” and present “a severe handicap” for those who don’t get on ballot.

The bill’s author, state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Heraldsburg, said in a statement that “the judge got it wrong.”

“Some of the brightest constitutional minds in the nation have been very clear that this law will withstand a constitutional test,” he wrote. “We believe this initial ruling should be appealed, and that transparency should win the day.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law in July and insisted it is constitutional.

Jesse Melgar, a spokesman for Newsom, confirmed California’s intentions to sue, noting the governor believes “states have a legal and moral duty to restore public confidence in government and ensure leaders seeking the highest offices meet minimal standards.”

Republicans fear the law would depress GOP turnout if Trump weren’t at the top of the primary ballot. Jessica Patterson, chairwoman of the Republican Party, praised the court’s decision on Tuesday, calling it a “victory for California voters and their ability to vote for the candidate of their choice in March.”

Under the law that has temporarily been struck down, candidates running for president must submit their tax returns by Nov. 26 in order to appear on the primary ballot, leaving little time for the case to be heard.