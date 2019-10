California Here’s the rescue of smallest, cutest dog from 30-foot well October 01, 2019 01:26 PM

Firefighters rescue a 7-pound Yorkshire terrier from a 30-foot well in Malibu on September 27, 2019. It took three hours. The dog's barking let the firefighters know he was still alive. The puppy is the same color as mud so he was hard to see, too.