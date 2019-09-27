Plane crashes on highway in Modesto; no vehicles hit

The California Highway Patrol says a small airplane has crashed on a highway in Modesto, The Modesto Bee reports.

CHP spokesman Tom Olsen tells the Bee that the pilot suffered minor injuries and was the only one aboard when the plane crashed about 7:48 p.m. Friday on Highway 99 near Crows Landing Road.

Olsen says no vehicles were struck, although the plane "did sideswipe something."

The CHP says the Modesto Fire Department put out the fire that erupted after the plane crashed.

Olsen tells the Bee that investigators don't know why the plane crashed. He says the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.