This Apple Hill spa resort is on the market for $1.7 million

It’s time for many to take a trip to Apple Hill as orchards burst with fruit. It’s also time for the owner of a popular spa in the area to retire.

Edith Bullard, owner of the Time Out Resort and Spa, has put her property at 2452 Apple Vista Lane in Camino on the market for $1.7 million. It’s the only spa listed on the official Apple Hill website.

The spa and lodging facility sits on 10.8-acres in a mountain setting. There’s a separate 2,700-square-foot main house, too.

“It’s time to retire,” Bullard said. “I’m 75. I’ve worked hard. I love it. I still love it.”

Bullard has been pampering people at her spa for 25 years, and she still runs the entire ranch operation that’s part of the property.

She was working as a cosmetologist when her parents died and left her a huge house and the property.

“I thought what am I going to to do with this big house,” she said. So, she decided to turn it into a resort and spa.

“I started the business the day after I turned 50.”

The house was built by her father so Bullard wanted to keep the place.

Bullard said she’s had “a couple of people interested in keeping the spa.” It’s set up well for the next owner, she said, with expensive and hard-to-get special permits already hand for running all types of businesses, whether it’s a spa, restaurant, beauty salon, lodging and more.

Bullard has made a number of improvements to the property, according to the listing.

That includes 1,000-square-feet of new space for Vichy spa treatments and jacuzzi tubs.

The listing agent is David Bolster of Century 21 Select Real Estate.

All of Apple Hill area ranches are open through Nov. 25, and thousands of visitors are expected to make the trek up Highway 50 to visit more than 50 farms that are partnered with the Apple Hill Growers Association.

Time Out offers packages that include overnight stays and meals.