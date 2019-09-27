Stinson Beach retreat where Steinbeck and Capone stayed is for sale at $15 million: See it

Walk onto Stinson Beach compound where Steinbeck, Capone stayed A private beachfront compound in Stinson Beach with a history of celebrity visitors—from John Steinbeck to Al Capone—has hit the market for $15 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A private beachfront compound in Stinson Beach with a history of celebrity visitors—from John Steinbeck to Al Capone—has hit the market for $15 million.

A private beachfront compound in Stinson Beach with a history of celebrity visitors—from John Steinbeck to Al Capone—has hit the market for $15 million.

The property, known as Willow Camp, sits on 2.6 acres with ocean access and comes with a seven-bedroom main house, a renovated guest house and amenities such as a lap pool, a standalone one-bed Airstream Park, four studio joglos imported from Bali, a private pond and a hidden speakeasy bar from the Prohibition era.

The property has historical ties as a retreat for writer John Steinbeck, mobster Al Capone and Jerry Garcia of The Grateful Dead. There are props from the original set of Bonanza on the grounds of Willow Camp, according to listing agent Butch Haze of Compass.

The owner once found a letter from John Steinbeck hidden in one of the books in the library, Haze said. He said diaries show that artist Salvador Dali and physicist Robert Oppenheimer also stayed at Willow Camp.

“The property is just so unique because of the history and because it is this hidden, lush paradise just 30 minutes outside San Francisco, and the privacy is amazing,” Haze said.

The listing for the property calls it “Stinson’s best-kept secret.” However, the carriage house on the land is listed on AirBNB for $500 per night.

Willow Camp officially became Stinson Beach in 1916.

“One of the original architects was Albert Lansburgh, who built many theaters in the Orpheum circuit,” Haze said. “The Carriage House was built by a very famous protégé of Frank Lloyd Wright named Rudolph Schindler.”

“It is very bohemian with its Bali Studios and yet so well restored to an almost Gatsby- style dream world,” Haze said. “It is an entertainer’s wonderland with ocean at your doorstep.”