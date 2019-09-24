UC Davis police investigating ‘neo-Nazi and white supremacy’ flyers found on campus

UC Davis Chancellor Gary May talks about a lack of diversity in education FILE - UC Davis Chancellor Gary May discusses why he believes colleges should have more diversity after his unanimous confirmation to the position by UC regents in early 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK FILE - UC Davis Chancellor Gary May discusses why he believes colleges should have more diversity after his unanimous confirmation to the position by UC regents in early 2017.

UC Davis campus police are investigating “neo-Nazi and white supremacy fliers (sic)” found on campus Monday.

“As the UC Davis community prepares for a new academic year, we’ve learned that neo-Nazi and white supremacy fliers (sic) were found on campus today,” UC Davis Chancellor Gary May said in a statement released Monday night. “Campus police have been notified and are investigating.”

No information was provided regarding the content on the flyers.

“They were reported in the afternoon (about 4-5 p.m.) on noticeboards in a couple of locations: Mrak Hall (main administration building) and the Mathematical Sciences building,” campus spokesman Andy Fell wrote in an email to The Bee. “These are all publicly accessible areas.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Early in the 2018 fall quarter at UC Davis, flyers appeared at the campus that called Jewish people “anti-American.”

In 2017, also in the fall quarter, a message reading “It’s okay to be white” appeared at various locations around the Davis campus, including being posted on top of a black student organization sign board.

“We are sickened that any person or group would invest any time in such cowardly acts of hate and intimidation,” May’s Monday statement continued. “They have no place here. We encourage our community to stand against anti-Semitism and racism.”