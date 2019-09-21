See how much trash was cleaned up by volunteers at the American River Parkway on Saturday

See the trash these volunteers pulled out of American River Parkway this year Volunteers at more than 20 locations along the American River Parkway collected trash along the river Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the Great American River Clean-up – part of a statewide effort to clean water ways. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Volunteers at more than 20 locations along the American River Parkway collected trash along the river Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, during the Great American River Clean-up – part of a statewide effort to clean water ways.

On Saturday morning, thousands of volunteers canvassed the American River Parkway, the region’s vast forested waterfront, to collect trash and other debris, as part of the 35th annual California Coastal Cleanup.

The event, which takes place along beaches and watersheds around the state, attracts tens of thousands of volunteers who collect hundreds of thousands of pounds of debris.

This year was no different in Sacramento.

In Sacramento, nearly 1,300 people turned out and gathered some 47,000 pounds of trash and recyclables, according to Dianna Poggetto, executive director of the American River Parkway Foundation.

That was more than twice the weight of last year’s haul — 20,000 pounds — because of the weight of some items and the number of volunteers concentrated in certain sites, Poggetto said.